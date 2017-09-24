Baby event sees boom in visitor numbers

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds hosted the St Edmundsbaby Pregnancy and Parenting Fayre last weekend.

The event, now in its third year, showed crafts and activities for families as well as stalls and local maternity businesses and services.

Sophie Raybould with Freya and their business 'Clubhouse Kids' based in Stowmarket and Elmswell Picture: Mecha Morton

Organisers, St Edmundsbaby, are a support network for all things baby-related for parents in the Bury St Edmunds Area and give ideas from their experiences as first-time parents about toys, books and recipes to help those that are starting out.

Organiser Steph Holland said: “I set it up as there are so many amazing people in the industry doing great things and I felt they needed a platform here in Bury.

“It also gives people a chance to see varied options in picking something like photographers or getting hands on with some of the clubs and groups.”

They included Little Explorers Sensory, from Culford Village Hall, who promote sensory play for babies, and Clubhouse Kids who run weekly groups which can range from messy play to arts and crafts.

For details on St Edmundsbaby and to find out about events go to www.stedmundsbaby.co.uk or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/stedmundsbaby