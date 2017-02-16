‘Baby dragons’ visit magic exhibition in Bury St Edmunds

Moyse’s Hall Museum played host to an unusual cast of characters at the weekend, including ‘baby dragons’.

Abramelin the Mage, Morgana the white witch and Fizban the potions apprentice were at the museum throughout the weekend for a special Wizarding Weekend.

Wizarding weekend at Moyses Hall Pictured: Mark Locke, Fizban the potions apprentice

It was all part of the museums ongoing Magic Exhibtion exploring the history of magic and which runs until March 26.

Last weekend, Abramelin, Morgana and Fizban, who were created for the event by living history specialists, Black Knight Historical, also brought along their two ‘baby dragons’, (bearded dragon reptiles) called Tiamat and Apsu, named after creation deities in Babylonian and Sumerian mythology.

“The weekend was a great success and people loved seeing the baby dragons,” said St Edmunsbury Borough Council heritage officer, Alex McWhirter.

“We had a steady stream of visitors and it just goes to show how magic, in all its forms, is as popular as ever.”

Wizarding weekend at Moyses Hall Pictured: Molly Housego with TImat the bearded dragon (a friendly witch)

Black Night Historical also brought along a potion making laboratory and giant spell book to help bring the history of wizardry and sorcery to life.

“Our baby dragons enjoyed it and may now have even started to grow real wings,” said Ian Pycroft who runs Black Knight Historical.