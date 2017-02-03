Babergh and Mid Suffolk to have hubs in Sudbury and Stowmarket when headquarters move to Ipswich

Residents of Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils will still have customer access points in their respective districts once the two district councils move to Ipswich.

The programme, which will see the headquarters of both councils move to the Suffolk County Council headquarters Endeavour House in Ipswich, has announced that the locations of the customer services points will be in Stowmarket and Sudbury.

Babergh District Council offices in Hadleigh Picture Mark Westley

“From day one of this important project we have been clear that for those residents who need it face to face contact will remain sacrosanct,” said Jennie Jenkins, leader of Babergh District Council.

“Our work to introduce modern and friendly digital services will ensure communicating with the councils is easier and more cost effective than ever. We do remain passionate though about providing walk in advice and guidance. That’s why we’re delighted that we will have a continued presence at the heart of our communities.”

Mrs Jenkins said current public access to services for both councils could be antiquated, confusing, difficult and bureaucratic.

She added that there were only low levels of residents making visits to the council offices in both districts, saying members of both councils made clear their desire to ensure there continued to be an access point in each district.

Cllr Jennie Jenkins

“We will be delivering modern and customer friendly digital services to our local residents, many of whom will already be using online services on a regular basis for their banking and their shopping,” said Nick Gowrley, leader of Mid Suffolk District Council.

“We have made the decision to end the expensive and inefficient maintenance of two headquarters, but we also recognise the need to continue to have customer service points in the communities we serve.”

“That is what we have done and I am delighted that in Stowmarket and Sudbury we will be able to offer face to face support for any of our residents that need it.”

The council has said the specific locations in the towns would be announced in due course.

Mid Suffolk District Council building in Needham Market.