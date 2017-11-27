Awards for bell-ringing Scouts

Five members of the Horringer Scots received awards last weekend after passing the first stage of a bell-ringing course.

Charlie Everitt, Samuel Ferguson, Daniel Marshall, Arjun Sidhu and Harry Wooldridge volunteered to take part in the six-week training course, after the opportunity was offered to them as part of the St Leonard’s Church outreach programme.

The training course was designed and implemented by two members of the Suffolk Guild of Ringers, Rowan Wilson and Jed Flatters. It included a visit to the cathedral’s Norman Tower as well as hands-on training.

The awards ceremony was held on Saturday, November 25 at the Scouts headquarters.

Brian Thaxter OBE, project manager, said: “It was very good. The boys were very keen and they did a very good job. It’s up to them whether they want to carry it on now but of course we’d like them to because bell-ringing is a dying art.”