Award-winning paediatrician Dr Lucy Grove meets Prince Harry

A Bury St Edmunds-based paediatrician met Prince Harry and collected a national ‘best doctor’ award on Monday.

Dr Lucy Grove, part of the integrated community paediatrics team at West Suffolk Hospital, collected her WellChild Award at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, in London, after being chosen from hundreds of nominations.

Award winner Dr Lucy Grove Picture by Antony Thompson

HRH Prince Harry, patron of WellChild, said at the ceremony: “Many of the children and young people WellChild support have been dealt the hardest card imaginable in life and yet their courage inspires the most incredible strength in those around them.

“There are so many people in this room who play such a large part in making life better for vulnerable and isolated children, young people and families. I want to thank you all for the amazing work you do. You have my utmost admiration.”

Dr Grove was nominated for the award by colleagues and the families of her patients.