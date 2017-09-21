Award for ‘remarkable’ Bury St Edmunds volunteer Janice Scott

A ‘remarkable’ volunteer who goes the extra mile to help make her community in Bury St Edmunds a better place is to receive a top award.

Janice Scott helped form the Priors Estate Action Group and has played a vital role in improving the lives of residents.

She organises community activities including weekly sports days, annual fireworks and Christmas parties, weekly litter picks, pantomime trips for children and pensioners, pensioners’ dinners and food hampers for families in need.

In recognition of her work, she has won Community Action Suffolk’s Ian Campbell MBE award for individual initiative after being nominated by St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

She said: “I was brought up on this estate and in my opinion it is a great place to live.

“It is a real community where people look after each other. In fact there’s so many people on the estate working hard to achieve positive things for this community, so while it’s my name on the award, really this is for all of them.

“It is nice to get an award and recognition but our main purpose is to work on behalf of the estate and I will continue to do all that I can to help the people that live here, and to make this an even better place to live.”

Janice, who is chairman of the action group, also helped establish a network for parents to help them support each other and led a community consultation over a new play area.

She mentors and provides a role model to people with low confidence and aspirations on the estate.

Cllr Robert Everitt, cabinet member for families and communities at the borough council and a ward member for the estate, said: “For the simplest explanation of what we mean when we talk about our Families and Communities Strategy, then you would need look no further than Janice Scott.

“Our work is about supporting families and strengthening communities to enable them to become more resilient and more able to help themselves - and quite frankly Janice does the lot.

“She is a remarkable woman and I’m delighted she has received this recognition.”

Cllr Clive Springett, who also represents the Priors Estate on the borough council, said she worked ‘tirelessly’ for her community and the estate is an ‘even better place as a result of all her efforts’.

“She galvanises people, brings them together and helps lift them up,” he added,

“Credit to her and huge congratulations on winning this award.”

Janice will be presented with the accolade at a ceremony at the Museum of East Anglian Life, in Stowmarket, on Tuesday, September 26.

Pete Richardson, chief executive of Community Action Suffolk, said such voluntary work ‘often goes unnoticed but without it, vulnerable people wouldn’t be given the support they need and communities wouldn’t be the social centres they are’.

“Janice is a great example of dedication and commitment to her community, many congratulations to Janice and I look forward to meeting her at the CAS Awards event.”