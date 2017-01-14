Auction for former MP’s fine dinner set

Fine pieces of porcelain that once belonged to baronet Sir Patrick Blake, the MP for Sudbury in the 18th Century, are to go on sale. Comprising of a tureen, plates and a pair of wine coolers, the set was made by Wedgwood in Staffordshire.

The pieces are emblazoned with the then newly established coat of arms of the Blake Baronet. Blake lived in Langham Hall in Bury St Edmunds and was a Member of Parliament for Sudbury between 1768 and 1784. The lots are set to sell for between £5,000 and £10,000. The sale will take place at Dorchester Fine Art Salerooms in February.