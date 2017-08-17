Attempted burglary in Great Barton

Have your say

Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary at a house in Great Barton earlier today.

Offenders tried to break into the property in Woodland Place via a back door but were unable to gain access at around 12.30pm.

It follows a burglary at the same address between July 28 and 31 where a television was among the items believed to be stolen.

Police are investigating a possible link between the two crimes and are urging witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Call West CID at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 55332/17 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.