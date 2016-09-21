Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted burglary in Bury St Edmunds.

Someone attempted to enter a house in Sycamore Drive via the back door after forcing open a side gate last week.

It happened in the early hours of Tuesday (September 13) morning, between 12.45am and 1.15am.

It is thought they may have been disturbed by a neighbour who was investigating a suspicious noise.

A man was seen leaving the address. He is described as white, approximately 30 years old, between 5ft 10in and 5ft 12in tall, with short dark hair and was wearing a dark burgundy vest.

It is not clear at this stage whether anything was stolen.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Dc Teare at Bury CID on 101 quoting crime reference 55113/16.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org