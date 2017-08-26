Artists let their imagination run wild for Bury St Edmunds charity

Decorative screens, each sporting unique artistic designs, will soon be available to buy as part of a Bury St Edmunds-based charity auction.

Artists from Bury, Thorpe Morieux and Ward Green were among those to answer HaGA Lifestyle’s call for help with the project, which will see eight beautifully decorated screens auctioned off on September 14 in aid of My Wish Charity’s ‘Every Heart Matters’ appeal.

All painter printmaker Lucy Perry's work is informed by natural forms (photo: Thetford photography)

The appeal, which aims to raise £500,000 for a new cardiac centre at West Suffolk Hospital, struck a chord with HaGA owner Sarah Wells following the heart attack her 72-year-old Cockfield father, Mike Wells, suffered in February last year, which saw him undergo an operation at Papworth Hospital before returning to Bury to complete his rehabilitation.

Artists involved in the fund-raiser include Culford student Aly Hutchinson, 15, of Ward Green, who saw it as a great opportunity to develop her ‘dance’ themed art GCSE portfolio.

She used mono prints to represent a range of dance genres and gave her screen an added design flair by incorporating a magnetic chalk board and cork pin board on the reverse.

Lucy Perry, an art teacher from Thorpe Morieux, painted blossoms on her screen, a recurring theme in her work as she ‘adores’ the colours, shapes and the concept of spring bringing new life and energies, while Shaun Wheeler, an aspiring script tattoo artist from Bury, has dedicated his piece to his mother who had heart surgery last year.

Shaun Wheeler aspires to be a script tattoo artist and does graffiti-style and calligraphy-style art (photo: Thetford photography)

Inspired by his father, a former graffiti writer, Mr Wheeler used spray paint for his colour scheme and chrome paint pens for the lettering.

“We’ve just given the artists the screens and said do what you like, let your imagination run wild,” said Ms Wells.

Aly Hutchinsons dance themed screen has a magnetic chalk board and cork pin board on the reverse (photo: Thetford photography)