Artist donates colourful aquatic mural to West Suffolk Hospital’s day surgery unit

Patients at West Suffolk Hospital’s day surgery unit are being transported to the colourful ocean depths thanks to a new aquatic mural.

The digital piece of art spans six internal windows and is printed on transparent film which acts like a stained glass window.

It was donated by artist Amanda Turner, who was born in Newmarket and lives in California. She wanted to give back to the health service which cared for her family.

Her father was treated in West Suffolk’s emergency department following a motorbike accident and her mother received care at St Nicholas Hospice during her battle with cancer.

Amanda said: “I always try to support worthy charities, but when I can, I try to donate my art, a unique and much needed extra that can often get over-looked in budgets.”