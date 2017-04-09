Art competition in Bury St Edmunds will highlight town trees

A new art competition has been launched to help raise awareness of trees in Bury St Edmunds town centre.

Trees in Town is a new project by Art Branches, a community interest company, designed to collect tree stories and illustrations from the local community.

A total of 22 town centre trees have been identified and detailed on a map, which can be collected a different locations including the Tourist Information Centre and The Apex.

People are then invited to find the tree they find most interesting and illustrate it through art, in whatever medium they choose.

The winners of the competition will then be published in a booklet which will act as a guidebook to trees in the town for local people and visitors.

“People can illustrate their favourite tree through drawing,painting, poetryfor example,” said Stephanie Hartick, of Art Branches.

“The competition is opento all ages and apart from the winners’ booklet, there will be an online exhibition off all entrants’ impressions of trees.”

The project has been devised by as part of the Woodland Trust’s National Tree Charter, which aims to define the relationship between trees and people in the future.

On November 6, the 800th anniversary of the 1217 Charter of the Forest, The National Trust will launch the Charter for Trees, Woods and People.

More than 50,000 tree stories have already been submitted in the last year through 70 supporting organisations.

“We would like people to capture the essence of their chosen tree be that through an illustration of the whole tree itself, or even a branch or leaf,” added Stephanie Hartick.

Illustrations should be handed in at The Apex by June 6 .

A map of the 22 trees can also be downloaded from www.facebook.com/ArtBranches/