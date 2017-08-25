Arrests in connection with west Suffolk series of burglaries

Police investigating a series of burglaries in west Suffolk have arrested three people.

Homes in Stowlangtoft, Great Barton, Ixworth, Bardwell and Norton have been most affected in recent weeks and yesterday, officers arrested two men and one woman from the Bury St Edmunds area in connection with the incidents.

The men, aged 50 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

All three were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning.