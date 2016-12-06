Army staff collect gifts for those at West Suffolk Hospital over Christmas

Gifts are being collected in the arc, in Bury St Edmunds for patients at West Suffolk Hospital who may spend Christmas in hospital.

Members of the 6th Regiment Army Air Corps and the Royal Anglian Regiment are collecting gifts until Saturday.

On that day shoppers can sit in a decommissioned MK 7 Lynx helicopter and be photographed.

Cpl Matt Connolly of the 6th Regiment Army Air Corps said: “We are deeply honoured in helping My WiSH Charity, and doing this is a way for us to say thank you and to give a little to those unfortunate and unable to be at home with their loved ones at Christmas.”

Sue Smith, fund-raising manager at My WiSH said: “This will mean that Santa can deliver a present to all patients this year not just the children. We would like to thank the guys from both regiments for all their hard work.”

Anyone who would like to donate a gift can do so at the arc. Please bring gifts unwrapped.