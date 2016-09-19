Army Reserves visit the arc, Bury St Edmunds, in recruitment campaign - A Better You

Six different British Army reserve units visited the arc in Bury St Edmunds to recruit more reservists.

This was part of the Army’s A Better You event aimed to encourage more people aged 18 to 25 to join the reserves.

Army recruitment drive at the Arc Shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds. Pictured are Charlie Brockett and Sgt. Richard Phair, 3rd Bn. The Royal Anglian Regiment. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160917-220137009

During the two days on September 16 and 17 people were able to experience a virtual 360-degree parachute jump, drive a Challenger 2 tank and interact with the latest state of the art military equipment.

It has been identified that two thirds of 18-25-year-olds felt that the amount of personal sacrifice, of which time is a major factor, was too high.

However reservists need only commit to 19 days a year for national units or 27 for regional units.

They can benefit from more than 200 different roles as well as gaining an apprenticeship as an Army Reserve. The Army may even pay for obtaining an LGV driving licence or City & Guilds qualifications.Reservists can be paid for time spent training and receive paid holiday, one day for every 10 spent training.

Army recruitment drive at the Arc Shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160917-220305009

Units taking part in the arc event were 3 Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment, (The Steelbacks), the Operation Fortify Team, 158 Transport Regiment of the Royal Logistic Corps, 167 Catering Support Regiment of the Royal Logistic Corps, 6 Regiment Army Air Corps and 3 Military Intelligence Battalion.

To find out more contact your local Army Careers Centre.