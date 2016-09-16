Army reserve open day in Bury

The British Army is holding a recruiting event at the arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds tomorrow.

The event is being held to demonstrate paid opportunities for anyone seeking adventure or training.

Visitors will be able to experience a 360-degree parachute jump and drive a Challenger 2 tank through virtual reality headsets.

They will also be able to interact with the latest state-of-the-art military equipment and speak to Army Reserve units/corps to learn about the variety of Army Reserve paid opportunities.

The event will also offer an insight into some of the cutting edge technology and valuable equipment the Army uses.

WO1 Malcolm Mooney, Royal Logistics Corps, said: “Too many young people aren’t considering the Army Reserve because of false preconceptions, from thinking they don’t have enough time to be a reservist to believing that they will have to join for a long time and it’s difficult to leave when actually the reverse is true.

“This event in Bury will help encourage young people to have open and honest conversations with current Reservists about their experiences, discuss any reservations and consider all that the Army Reserve has to offer.”

Staff Sergeant Anita Hargreaves, who will be attending the event, said: “I wanted to fill my spare time doing something different, rewarding and satisfying. Having always loved doing sport, the Reserves seemed ideal.”

There are more than 200 roles on offer in the Army Reserve from musicians, carpenters, chaplains and teachers,to HR specialists, engineers, vets and dog handlers.