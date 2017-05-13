Army cadet reaches final 10 in top competition

A delighted army cadet has qualified as one of ten finalists for a prestigious national award.

Phoebe Mercer, 17, from Ixworth, was one of 30 contestants who competed in the penultimate round of the Duke of Westminster Award in Somerset last month.

Sophie was originally one of thousands of youngsters from across the country to enter the competition, run by the CVQO, an educational charity.

She now faces an anxious wait until ultimate winner is crowned at the House of Lords on June 29.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed to be down to the final ten as the competition was so strong,” said Phoebe.

“In Somerset, we faced very challenging tasks including physical team-building, group debates, strategy tests and interviews.”

The Duke of Westminster Award recognises leadership skills amongst those training with youth organisations such as St John Ambulance Cadets, Fire Cadets, Volunteer Police Cadets

Phoebe is Company Sergeant Major of A Company, Suffolk ACF and was the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet 2016-17.

After the winner is chosen, all finalists will go a two-week expedition to South Africa to carry out voluntary work as well as go on tours and a boat cruise in St Lucia.