Armed unit respond to report of false imprisonment and gun threat in Bury St Edmunds

Armed police were sent to an address in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday following reports that a man was being held against his will by a group of men threatening they had a gun.

A police spokesman said armed officers attended an address in The Vinefields following the call just after 2pm.

They had resolved the incident by around 3.10pm, without anyone being harmed.

Two adults and a teenager were detained and, following searches of them and the property, a large quantity of cash was seized. No firearm was found.

A 55-year-old man from Bury, a 49-year-old woman from the Bury area and a 17-year-old youth from north London were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment for which they will face no further action.

The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and released under investigation.