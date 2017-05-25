Armed police on patrol in Bury St Edmunds after Manchester Arena terror attack

Armed police were on patrol in Bury St Edmunds town centre yesterday after the national terror threat level was raised to critical.

Armed officers have been deployed to ‘key locations’ in Suffolk and Norfolk following the Manchester Arena bomb attack on Monday night, which killed 22 and injured 64.

It comes after the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre raised the threat level – meaning an attack not only remains highly likely but a further attack may be imminent.

Suffolk Chief Constable Gareth Wilson said: “The public would expect us to respond appropriately and proportionately to this raised threat level and the deployment of armed officers is our primary response to this.

“Suffolk is a safe county and this additional policing is about providing a visible reassurance to the public.

“Armed officers will be on patrol across the county and will be there to engage and to provide a presence in busy areas.”

Military personnel are not currently being deployed in joint patrols with police officers in crowded places – but the threat assessment is continuously under review.

Officers are also reviewing security plans for a number of events in the coming weeks.

Mr Wilson added: “I would urge people to go about their daily business as usual, but be extra vigilant and report anything you think looks out of place.”

Latest guidance on recognising the terrorist threat and remaining vigilant can be accessed via www.nactso.gov.uk.

To report any suspicious activity or behaviour call 0800 789 321 or in an emergency dial 999.