Armed police were called Lavenham on Saturday and a Great Cornard man was arrested for firearms offences.

Suffolk Police were called just after 2.30pm to an address in the vicinity of Bears Lane, following reports of a disturbance inside a residential property.

A 26 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and has been released on police bail to return to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on April 18.