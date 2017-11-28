Argos to leave Bury St Edmunds town centre for Moreton Hall Sainsbury

Argos in Bury St Edmunds is moving to Moreton Hall’s Sainsbury as part of the company roll out of shared space in its supermarket’s stores.

Argos will move at the end of February and this, combined with the closure of Palmers clothing store, also in the Butter Market, will mean two large empty units,

Mark Cordell, chief executive of OurBuryStEdmnunds, which represents the town’s retail offer, said that while the announcement was disappointing he was confident the two large units would be easily let in the long term. The new digital store will also offer an eBay collection point.

He said: “Obviously it’s always disappointing when such a long established retailer choses to leave the town. To date, although the short term may cause issues, in the longer term it has never been difficult to fill these spaces.

“Large retail spaces become available so rarely there’s alwasy a clamour for these. Hopefully there will be a lot of interest.”