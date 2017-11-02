Approval for Mildenhall Hub proposal

Plans to bring a school, leisure facilities, a swimming pool, health centre, library and public services together on one Mildenhall site were given the green light on Wednesday.

The Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government will now have final say on the Mildenhall Hub proposal, after Forest Heath District Council’s Development Control Committee gave its approval.

The plan for the proposed Mildenhall Hub submitted in the planning application

The scheme has been referred to the Secretary of State because it is a departure from the local plan, but it is hoped his decision could be made next month.

Cllr James Waters, Forest Heath District Council leader, said: “This is a major step towards realising our ambitions for Mildenhall and the surrounding area, its people and for our future generations. We want to deliver better school and leisure facilities for our growing population. The facilities we have now are not fit for purpose.

“The Mildenhall Hub is the answer and brings a new school, leisure facilities, larger swimming pool, health centre, library and other public services together on one site close to the heart of the existing town centre. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The hub project has been shaped through several rounds of consultation.

Susan Byles, Mildenhall College Academy principal, said: “This exciting project will positively impact the academy, its pupils and staff whilst benefiting the community of Mildenhall for years to come.”