Applications open for Bury St Edmunds STEM Academy

Applications to the Bury St Edmunds All-Through Trust’s new technical academy opened on Monday.

The focus of the academy, set to open in September 2017, is on industry-inspired subjects – science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

The idea is to offer pupils a vocational alternative to the traditional route in education with Microsoft and Treatt among the firms supporting it.

Pupils within the Trust will be given priority but ‘Year 8’ children from any school can apply for a place at either County Upper School or its STEM Academy. Applications must be made by October 31.

Headteacher Vicky Neale said: “Our industry partners and staff are confident we will be offering an exciting, high quality, cutting edge alternative for students of all abilities who prefer to learn by doing.

“This will enable them to achieve top grade qualifications whilst ensuring they also benefit from the ever-popular County ethos and incredible programme of extra-curricular activities.

“Since all the students will be part of our Trust, they will be able to review their route at 14 and 16 and move easily from the STEM Academy to County Upper or vice versa if this seems appropriate.”

Go to www.burytrust.org/county/admissions.htm