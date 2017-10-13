Appeal to Bury businesses: Do you have space for an ‘elf on the shelf’?

A charity is calling on businesses to support a fund-raiser which will challenge Bury Free Press readers to guess the location of an ‘elf on the shelf’.

Elaine Channen, of Gatehouse, in Bury St Edmunds, is donning her elf costume to find a spot to perch on at various businesses around the town.

Pictures of Elaine at several of the locations will be printed the Bury Free Press at the end of November and readers will have to guess where she is in each image to be in with a chance of winning three top prizes.

Taking inspiration from ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ book, the initiative aims to generate funds towards the building of the charity’s dementia hub and they are appealing for sponsorship from businesses .

Elaine will make an appearance in her elf costume at the businesses, which offer their support.

Amanda Bloomfield, chief executive of Gatehouse, said: “It’s a fun way of raising money. The total cost of the dementia hub is £250,000 and we’re looking for the last £60,000.”

The second phase of building work is well under way on the hub at the charity’s base in Dettingen Way to install a lift as well as create a new reception area and an extra room.

Businesses which want to sponsor Elaine should email info@gatehouse.org.uk