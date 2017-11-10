Appeal for witnesses to robbery in Thetford

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Thetford.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was walking along Fulmerston Road at approximately 7pm on Friday November 3 when he felt someone tugging at his top.

The victim has no further recollection of the incident and woke on the ground to discover he had suffered serious facial injuries and cash had been stolen from his wallet.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, or anyone with information, should contact DS Mark Glister at Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.