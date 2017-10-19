Appeal for witnesses after collision in Mendlesham Green

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious single vehicle collision in Mendlesham Green.

The incident happened at around 12.45pm on Wednesday October 18 on a rural road between Saxham Street and Gipping.

A black Renault Megane convertible car travelling northbound left the road on a bend and came to rest in a ditch opposite.

The driver, a man in his seventies, was taken to hospital with serious internal head injuries.

Witnesses or anybody who may have seen the manner of driving prior to the incident are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 153 of October 18.