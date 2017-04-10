Appeal after collision in Redgrave which injured three people

Witnesses are being sought after a road accident in Redgrave last week.

The accident happened on Thursday, April 6 on the junction of the B1113 The Street and Fen Street at about 7.30pm.

A male passenger, aged 23 who was in the white Citroen, sustained a serious head injury, a broken right leg and a fractured pelvis and jaw and was taken to West Suffolk hospital for treatment.

The 21-year-old female driver of the Citroen had a minor head injury.

The 28 year old male driver of the SSangyong Korando had a cut to the ear and sustained some neck pain.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and anyone with any information should call PC Daniel Smyth at Bury St Edmunds Roads Policing on 101.