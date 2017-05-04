Appeal after car driven down pedestrian way to escape police in Stowmarket

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver failed to stop and drove along a pedestrian way in Stowmarket.

Police officers on patrol in Tavern Street on Tuesday at about 2.40pm asked the driver of a white Renault Clio to stop.

When he failed to do so, a pursuit then ensued into Onehouse Road, Windermere Road, Kingsmead Road and St Edmunds Road, before the Clio mounted a pavement and entered a walkway leading to Gainsborough Road, causing a pedestrian to take evasive action.

At this point the pursuit was called-off due to the risk to other members of the public, but the car was found parked and unattended at around 3.50pm near Delius Close, where it was seized by police for being uninsured.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident. Anyone with information should call the Stowmarket Neighbourhood Response Team on 101 quoting reference 32488/17.