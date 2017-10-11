Apology after overdue diversion causes confusion in Bury

Anglian Water has apologised after a town centre diversion was left in place long after it should have been removed.

The water company had to close part of Bury St Edmunds’ St Andrew’s Street South, near the RSPCA charity shop, yesterday to repair a water main.

In order to allow access to the arc section of the street and to Woodhall Street, one-way signs in King’s Road were covered to allow two way traffic.

But the diversion was still in place until lunchtime today, with drivers going against the usual flow in King’s Road finding they could not get into Woodhall Street because it was closed for the market so they had to turn round.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “Our engineers completed the work to fix the leak on St Andrew’s Street South yesterday afternoon.

“The road closure was initially left in place to allow the road surface to set, however, this should have been removed yesterday.

“As soon as the issue was reported to us this morning, we sent a team out to remove the signage and the road reopened earlier today.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and would like to thank road users and local customers for their patience.”

However, the team forgot to uncover one sign in King’s Road.