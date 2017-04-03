Apex growth means business

The Apex venue and A-Plan Insurance have teamed up for a season of family events.

The insurance company, which made a splash when it launched in January by driving a Batmobile into Charter Square, is to sponsor the venue’s 2017 Family Events Season.

This includes Treasure Island and the Caribbean Pirates, Alice in Wonderland, Milkshake! Live, Harry Panto, The Chamber Pot of Secrets and Father Christmas Comes up Trumps!

The sponsorship will see the insurance company support all five shows with plans for other joint ventures in the the coming year.

“We are thrilled A-Plan Insurance have come on board to sponsor our Family Events Season,” said Ian Clarke, Apex marketing and sales manager.

“The Apex is breaking box office records yearly, seeing unprecedented growth, as well as setting new standards in both the entertainments industry and the way we work with local and national business.

“On target to reach £1.7 million at the box office this year, with 30 percent of tickets being sold to first-time bookers, these mutually beneficial strategic business partnerships further enable us to help attract visitors to the town and boost the local economy.

The Apex, owned and run by St Edmundsbury Borough Council, is home to a diverse range of live music and events.

Figures show the majority of visitors travel to the venue from within a 30 minute drive-time radius, with increasing numbers travelling from Norwich, Cambridge, Ely and Ipswich.

A-Plan Insurance, established in 1963, is a national high-street insurance broker, providing cover in categories including motor, home and contents, life and health, marine, pet, travel and nice sectors.

It has 85 branches nationwide, opening at 5 new locations per year, on average.

“A-Plan does not have call centres or call queuing systems and we chose our locations carefully to offer insurance in person, as well as by telephone,” said Bury St Edmunds branch manager, Dan Skippins.

“One of our key focuses is to get to know the local community and offer support where we can.

“The Family Events Season stood out immediately as something we would love to be involved with and we also have some joint plans to make the family season extra fun.”