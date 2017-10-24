Anti-paedophile group spring trap in Haughley

A group of anti-paedophile vigilantes caught a man in Haughley as he attended what he thought was a meeting with a 15-year-old girl, a court has heard.

Nigel Missing, 49, travelled to Suffolk from his home in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, after making contact with what he believed was a girl called Amy on a dating website.

But today Ipswich Crown Court heard Missing had, in fact, been communicating with a fake profile set up by a vigilante group.

Prosecuting, Marc Brown said it was made clear during online exchanges that ‘Amy’ was 15.

The court heard that when Missing arrived for a meeting with ‘Amy’ on October 26 last year he was detained by vigilantes who called the police.

Missing pleaded guilty to an offence of attempting to meet a child aged under 16 following sexual grooming.

Judge Rupert Overbury made Missing the subject of a 12 month community order with a requirement to participate in a 30 day rehabilitation programme. Missing was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years and ordered to pay £500 costs.