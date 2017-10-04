Another person in Corrie CCTV images comes forward

Police investigating the disappearance of airman Corrie McKeague say another individual from the series of CCTV pictures released in their anniversary appeal has been identified.

The image released on Thursday September 21 was of a bald male in a red jacket walking away from Flex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds at about 1.25am on September 24 last year.

Corrie search images 26 A (inset) and B of a man with a back-pack outside McDonalds

Suffolk Police say he has come forward but has not been able to assist the investigation.

This leaves only the elderly man with a back pack who was seen in and around McDonalds on the morning Corrie went missing, having last been spotted on CCTV in the nearby Brentgovel Street horseshoe.

Police announced yesterday that the search for the 23-year-old at the Milton landfill site will resume.