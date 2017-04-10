Annual musical which can be a platform to stage success needs young male performers

Young male performers are being encouraged to audition for a summer school’s annual production which can offer a platform to theatrical success.

Suffolk Young People’s Theatre (SYPT) has received interest for the female roles in musical Made in Dagenham but needs to recruit more boys, aged 17 to 21, for the show in July.

SYPT is a registered charity and was formed in 1979 by the late Ray Dyer. It has been a stepping stone to success for several performers including Matt Turner, from Thurston, who recently made his Broadway debut.

His dad Nigel, who is directing the show and chairman of SYPT’s trustees, said: “It’s a really good platform to hone those skills and work with different people. It emulates professional theatre and it’s a bit of a showcase.”

He added that Matt was approached by an agent who had seen him in an SYPT production of Cabaret. Matt went on to appear on the West End and is starring in The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway.

Made in Dagenham is based on the Ford sewing machinists strike of 1968 which called for equal pay for women. Among the roles up for grabs are the lead of Eddie; Prime Minister Harold Wilson and comedian Chubby Chuff.

Auditions are on April 30 and slots need to be booked in advance.

Rehearsals are over 10 days from July 10 at West Suffolk College’s Conservatoire East.

The show is at The Theatre Royal, in Bury, from July 26 to 30. To register an interest email suffolkypt1@gmail.com