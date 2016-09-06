Annual garden show draws in the crowds at Thetford

An odd-shaped tomato, fresh vegetables, flowers and homemade cakes were among the items to take pride of place at Thetford Garden and Allotment Club’s annual show on Saturday.

The club’s latest event, held at King’s House Gardens, attracted more than 300 entries in 105 different categories, which included produce, flowers, jams.

Thetford, Norfolk. The annual Thetford Garden & Allotment Club's Annual Open Show in the grounds of King's House Gardens in Thetford. Pictured is Roger Rout looking at Marigold Tagettes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160309-214814009

Club chairman Brian Farrell, whose nose-like tomato won the funniest-shaped vegetable class, said: “We try to put on a display to give the public something to look at and it was very well supported.

“We are all growers and we made it an open show, not just for members. We had a few hundred public come through the doors.”

Mr Farrell hopes the successful show will lead to a rise in membership.

“We’ve had two members join since Saturday, which is good because we’ve gone down from 80 members to 47 in the last few years,” said Mr Farrell.

Thetford, Norfolk. The annual Thetford Garden & Allotment Club's Annual Open Show in the grounds of King's House Gardens in Thetford. Pictured is Brian Farrell, Chairman of Thetford Garden and Allotment Club with his funny shaped tomato. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160309-214538009

“Quite a few members have moved away or we’ve lost membership through age. Although we are quite a senior club, we’d love to see a few more younger members join.”

Thetford mayor Terry Jermy and consort Corinne Fulford helped out with the prize giving while the Thetford Twinning Association (TWA) provided a tea and cake stall.