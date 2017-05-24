Anniversary celebrations for Bury St Edmunds Skatepark Jam

Excitement is mounting over the return of the Bury St Edmunds Skatepark Jam which will celebrate its 10th year this summer.

The event – run by Bury Skatepark Experience in association with Hardcore Hobbies and St Edmundsbury Borough Council – will see skateboarders and scooter and BMX riders compete in newcomer, bowl and rail categories from 12pm to 7pm on July 9, with a BMX bike among prizes up for grabs.

Inspirational skateboarder Luke Jarvis, a friend to many Bury skatepark users, who died late last year, will be remembered at the Jam with a shield named after him being presented to the ‘most radical skater’.

DJs will be on hand to keep the crowds entertained, with Bury’s Rehearsal Rooms providing PA systems and technical support and staff from Little Angels Day Care offering free face-painting from 12.30pm to 2pm.

Refreshments will be provided by Bury market favourites The Mobile Pizza Co and Aroy-D Authentic Thai Cuisine as well as The Coffee House, of Moreton Hall.

“It’s going to be amazing, we’re all really excited,” said Sean Butler, of Hardcore Hobbies who is also a Bury Skatepark Experience trustee.

“This year, hopefully, is going to be the best one yet,” he added.

Tickets cost £5 each, with free entry for anyone aged six and under and all proceeds to go towards improving the olding Road skatepark. For more details, call 01284 757077.