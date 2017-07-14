Anglia in Bloom judges say Bury St Edmunds has the ‘wow factor’

With its future secure for another three years, Bury in Bloom hopes to be crowned the best in the region for its floral prowess.

As Greene King extended its sponsorship of the organisation until 2020, co-ordinator Melanie Lesser welcomed Anglia in Bloom’s judges to the town on Tuesday.

Guildhall Feoffment Primary pupils Finlay Thomas and George Cooper taking part in Bury in Bloom's community arts project 'Flower Power'. Picture courtesy of Jo Sweetman.

The results will be revealed in September and they are aiming to build on last year’s success when Bury scooped gold in the large town and large parks categories.

Melanie said: “We’re hoping for gold and we really would like to win Anglia in Bloom overall. It would be an absolute compliment to everyone’s hardwork.”

She added: “One of the judges spoke to sponsors and Bury in Bloom supporters and said ‘when we come on an Anglia in Bloom visit, we look for the wow factor and Bury St Edmunds certainly has that wow factor’.”

The judges’ tour included Guildhall Feoffment Primary School, which has taken part in Bury in Bloom’s ‘Flower Power’ community arts project.

Jo Kreckler, senior communications manager at Greene King, and Melanie Lesser, Bury in Bloom co-ordinator. Greene King is renewing sponsorship of Bury in Bloom for a further three years. Picture courtesy of Carol Street.

It involves schools, nurseries, care homes and day centres which have been creating textile wall hangings featuring plants and insects.

The community spirit has extended to West Suffolk College, where catering students planted a garden of herbs and edible flowers.

A team from the college’s Prince’s Trust programme also improved the garden at Glastonbury Court Day Care Centre after they planted a vegetable patch, flowerbed and painted fences and a shed.