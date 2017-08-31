Alleged Ixworth, Stowlangtoft and Bury St Edmunds burglar appears in court

A man from Stanton has appeared in court accused of committing seven burglaries in West Suffolk.

Stephen Paul Mainwaring, 50, has been charged with carrying out three burglaries in Ixworth and two each in Stowlangtoft and Bury St Edmunds.

All the alleged offences took place between July 28 and August 17, with a shotgun, jewellery, cash, a Peugeot car, carriage clocks and bags containing correspondence among the items stolen from Ixworth.

In Stowlangtoft, the items taken included a silver tea set, wine, bicycles, tools, clothing and two Harley Davidson motorcycles, while in Bury they included Citroen and Peugeot cars.

Mainwaring appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was bailed to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 25.

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the burglaries and a 46-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property have now been released under investigation.

Police also spent three days searching an address on the Shepherds Grove Industrial Estate, in Stanton, in connection with this investigation.