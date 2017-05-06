Addiction course launched by pastor

A new course has been launched to help people beat addiction of all kinds.

The course, called Release, will be held three times a year in Bury St Edmunds and has been launched by Graham Jack, community pastor with West Road Church.

Graham and his team, Kevin Bullock and Sue Everard, have trained with UK organisation CAP, Christians Against Poverty, which oversees the Release courses around the country.

They will also be using their experience gained through church community outreach work to help people beat a range of addictions from gambling,alcohol and drug dependency, to the misuse of money, compulsive shopping, smoking and internet addiction.

“Daily we meet people from our community struggling with dependencies of all kinds,” said Graham.

“We also know how hard it is to give up on your own, so we have set up small group settings where we can support and encourage each other.

The free Release course, which will be held at Garland Street Baptist Church, is based on the well known 12 -steps method and involves group sessions,training and one-to-one coaching.

CAP, an organisation with 21-years experience in helping people through hardship, will be supporting the team, who are giving their time voluntarily.

“The course is unique in that is run by a church and has already been welcomed by a number of organisations including the Bury Drop In centre, caring agencies and churches across town,” added Graham.

“Anyone is welcome to come along, regardless of age, gender, faith or background.”

For further information, email grahamjack@capuk.org or call 07716 942381