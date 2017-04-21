Add your bunny ears to St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out

More than 100 women have already signed up for a popular moonlight walk in aid of a vital charity - with organisers appealing for more to join them.

They will be donning their pyjamas and flashing bunny ears for St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out walk on Saturday, September 9 in Bury St Edmunds.

Participants can choose from either an 11.2 or six mile route for the event, which last year attracted 2,104 women who raised a record £250,000 for the hospice.

Organisers are hoping even more will sign up this year and so far more than 100 women have taken advantage of the charity’s early-bird offer.

Jenny Smith, events manager at the hospice, said: “Girls Night Out is always a fantastic event and we know that this year’s walk - our ninth - is going to be a brilliant party.

“We’d love to see as many women as possible on the night to help us to create a fantastic atmosphere as well as raise funds for a worthy cause.

“We know the work our hospice does makes a difference to the people we care for and their families but we really wouldn’t be able to keep doing it if it wasn’t for our wonderful fund-raisers and those who take part in events like Girls Night Out.”

This year’s walk is sponsored by investment managers JM Finn & Co.

The early sign-up offer of £10 per person is valid until May 31. From June 1 onwards it will cost £15 to register.

To sign up, fill out the coupon in this week’s Bury Free Press and send it along with the registration fee to: Events and Challenges Fundraiser, St Nicholas Hospice Care, Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 2QY.

To sign up online visit www.girlsnightoutwalk.co.uk or pick up an application form from a hospice shop.

The charity needs to raise £11,000 every day to provide its services.