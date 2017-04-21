Search

Add your bunny ears to St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out

Why not join the women already signed up to take part in this year's Girls Night Out in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

More than 100 women have already signed up for a popular moonlight walk in aid of a vital charity - with organisers appealing for more to join them.

They will be donning their pyjamas and flashing bunny ears for St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out walk on Saturday, September 9 in Bury St Edmunds.

Participants can choose from either an 11.2 or six mile route for the event, which last year attracted 2,104 women who raised a record £250,000 for the hospice.

Organisers are hoping even more will sign up this year and so far more than 100 women have taken advantage of the charity’s early-bird offer.

Jenny Smith, events manager at the hospice, said: “Girls Night Out is always a fantastic event and we know that this year’s walk - our ninth - is going to be a brilliant party.

“We’d love to see as many women as possible on the night to help us to create a fantastic atmosphere as well as raise funds for a worthy cause.

“We know the work our hospice does makes a difference to the people we care for and their families but we really wouldn’t be able to keep doing it if it wasn’t for our wonderful fund-raisers and those who take part in events like Girls Night Out.”

This year’s walk is sponsored by investment managers JM Finn & Co.

The early sign-up offer of £10 per person is valid until May 31. From June 1 onwards it will cost £15 to register.

To sign up, fill out the coupon in this week’s Bury Free Press and send it along with the registration fee to: Events and Challenges Fundraiser, St Nicholas Hospice Care, Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 2QY.

To sign up online visit www.girlsnightoutwalk.co.uk or pick up an application form from a hospice shop.

The charity needs to raise £11,000 every day to provide its services.