Action to improve air quality on A143 at Great Barton

Steps will be taken to improve air quality on the A143 through Great Barton after a special Environment Act order was issued.

St Edmundsbury’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee meeting on Tuesday agreed to issue an Air Quality Management Area Order (AQMA)covering the area which includes Gatehouse Cottage and one to eight The Street because of a ‘likely breach of the nitrogen dioxide annual mean objective’ under air quality regulations.

A steering group will be set up to produce an air quality action plan within six months.

A report identified a pedestrian crossing as contributing to poor air quality and during consultation residents were concerned the council might remove it, but the committee was told ‘actions that have a detrimental impact on the community outweighing the need for air quality, would not be taken’.

The Street was subject to a AQMA from 2009 to 2012.