Abbots Vale developers will have to contribute to Bury-wide road plan

Outline planning permission has been granted for a 1,250-home estate on the west of Bury St Edmunds but developers will have to chip in on road improvements across the town.

St Edmundsbury’s development control committee last Thursday approved the outline application for Abbots Vale beside Rougham Road subject to a Section 106 funding agreement for infrastructure and with all details of the site layout, number and style of homes as reserved matters for later decisions.

The outline application covers access roads and bridging the River Lark.

Part of the Section 106 deal required by Suffolk County Council’s Highways Department is a £1,395,388 Travel Plan Implementation Bond which ensures the developers Hopkins Homes and Pigeon (Bury East) will pay their contribution towards road improvements.

The improvements across the town were set down following a 2013 study commissioned by the county council which identified the cumulative impact of proposed housing development around Bury. A county spokesman said the cost of all the improvements has been estimated as £7,250,000.

The junctions Abbots Vale affects were identified as the Compiegne Way/Out Northgate roundabout, Tollgate Lane/Mildenhall Road gyratory, the Parkway/Cullum Road/Risbygate Street junction, Northgate Street/Eastgate Street junction and A1101/Station Hill junction.

Other Section 106 contributions are sought towards libraries, health and education including a site for a new primary school, plus the provision of a relief road and local centre.

There is also a requirement for 30 per cent affordable housing.