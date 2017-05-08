A1088 at Ixworth closed after two seriously injured in crash

Two men have been taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries after an early morning collision between a car and pick-up on the A1088 at Ixworth today.

Suffolk Police say the road is still closed as they await recovery of the Nissan Navara and BMW car from the scene at the junction with Thetford Road.

Police, ambulance and fire service were called to the scene at about 6.20am. At least one person had to be freed from the wreckage.

East of England Ambulance service sent three ambulance crews, a rapid response car and an ambulance officer who called in a medical team in a response car from the MAGPAS air ambulance charity whose doctor treated casualties at the scene.

EEAST say two men with pelvis fractures were taken to the major trauma centre at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, by land ambulance. The third person is said to have minor injuries.