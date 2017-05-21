A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party-style charity thanks

Fund-raisers and donors who helped raise almost £150,000 for a Fornham St Martin-based charity have been thanked at a special event supported by the Bury Free Press.

The GeeWizz charitable foundation saluted its generous supporters at a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Sunday, which was also attended by the families it has helped.

Penny White, Karine and Pascal Canevet, of Maison Bleue, and Gina and Andrew Long, of Geewizz

Charity founder Gina Long was delighted with the inaugural ‘thank you’ event at Milsom’s Kesgrave Hall.

She said: “We felt it was crucial to organise an event that said a very big thank you to everyone who has supported GeeWizz since we started the charity 18 months ago.

“Without the generous support of our fund-raisers and donors, we simply would not be able to make a difference to the lives of so many families in Suffolk.

“The Mad Hatter Tea Party gave an ideal opportunity to greet both our supporters and the families GeeWizz have supported – as part of the charity promoting transparent fund-raising in every way possible. I would like to say a very heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended and everyone who supported what was such a magical and very special afternoon.”

Father and son Darren and Romeo Runce, from Bury St Edmunds

The event, which was also supported by Coastline Graphics and Milsom Hotels and Restaurants, included fun and games for all the family and an afternoon tea around the Mad Hatter’s theme.

Charity founder Gina Long with Mike Schofield, headteacher of Culford School, and Claire Taylor, of Culfords Parents Association