A chance to tread the boards at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds is calling all budding young thespians.

Following on from the great success of the Summer School performance of ‘Kes’ last year, the theatre wants more Young people aged 12-19 to join and perform Willy Russell’s musical ‘Our Day Out’.

The one month intensive programme will teach all about making theatre and give the applicants confidence and skills by working on this well-loved musical.

The programme is from August 7 – September 2 and costs £200.

They are looking for actors, musicians, singers, dancers, stage management, set builders and artists.

To apply and go to one of the selection days on May 19 and 20 visit: www.theatreroyal.org/summer-different-august-theatre-royal/ and fill out an application form before May 16 at noon.