12-year-old arrested after assault in Stowmarket

Police have arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with an assault in Stowmarket.

The incident took place between 6.30pm and 7.15pm last Friday at the Recreation Ground.

A man in his late teens was walking through the park when he was approached by a boy who, following a brief exchange, was reported to have threatened the man with a knife.

It was also alleged that the boy punched the victim in the face before kicking him to the ground.

The victim managed to get away from the attack and police were called.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Monday and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Police today asked witnesses or anyone with information call on 101 quoting reference 36169/17.