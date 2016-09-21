Bury St Edmunds commuters given the chance to have their say

Bury St Edmunds commuters who travel into Cambridge each day are being given the chance to have their say on improving their journey.

Traffic statistics show that more 51,230 workers travel into Cambridge each day, including 2,858 people who commute from St Edmundsbury district and 1,852 from Forest Heath district.

Greater Cambridge City Deal – a partnership working to secure further economic growth – is seeking feedback on proposals to ease gridlock in the city and improve peak-time journeys for thousands of people travelling in and out of the city from Suffolk.

More than 37,000 postcards are being distributed to encourage people to have their say on the eight-point plan, and how it will affect them.The aim is to give commuters more options and quicker services for those who travel by rail, bus, bike or on foot.