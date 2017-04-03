REVIEW: Tragic story cuts at the raw emotions

This touring production of the most talented Bury Theatre Workshop is based on the true story of the ‘Brides in the Bath Murders’ committed by George Smith between 1912 and 1914.

The show is performed in the round with no member of the audience feeling left out.

This tragic story tugs at the raw emotions of vulnerable women ending up with the wrong man.

The set is simple but extremely effective with three white baths facing towards a central point.

The naivety, willingness and perhaps even the desperation to become a complete woman was despairing to watch. However, the three actresses drew out every painful detail and you felt involved in their lives

Julia Salmon passionately portrayed the 38-year-old Margaret fearing spinsterhood was looming fast.

Bessie approach was equally rapturous but she had the added ideals of this new found love being family and socially orientated.

Julia Harman’s depiction of this role was gripping, and whole-hearted.

The third victim was Alice who’s equally awful demise was excellently detailed by Danielle Swanson.

For her and indeed the others, this man ticked all the nice boxes a woman looks for in a man, yet were understandably blind to anything negative till too late.

This production is promoted in association with the Bury St Edmunds Woman’s Refuge.

It is a sad reflection the need for such support mechanisms are as relevant today albeit a century later.

The play will be performed at Ixworth Village Hall on April 7 and 8 as well as at Honington and Sapiston Village Hall on April 14.

Visit www.burytheatreworkshop.org.uk