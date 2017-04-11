REVIEW: Arabian Nights show is full of drama, fun and energy

The most talented Theatre Royal Youth group provided a great evening’s entertainment with the new version of Arabian Nights by Neil Duffield.

It was full of drama, fun, colourful costumes and awesome choreography with heaps of energy.

There were 24 cast members with ages ranging from 9 to 19 performing 35 characters so there was never a dull moment.

It was a most successful and adventurous production with several tales all mixed in.

Whilst it dealt with the two sparring Sultans over the character of women that resulted in murderous consequences, there were many opportune moments to bring in good humour.

Dealing with slavery, killings, greed and sexism there was lots for the audience of vary ages to examine their moral compass, whilst some characters on stage may have mislaid theirs.

Although good may eventually overcome evil it was a tortuous journey taken in more ways than one. However, the summary at the very end is of equality for all.

The theme throughout is of learning from history, albeit legends in this case, but it is a message well worth reviewing.