This loveable character has a penchant for Yorkshire pudding but is really a best boy. Odie, is one year and a cross German Shepherd, Rottweiler and Dogue De Bordeaux.

Due to a change in family circumstances he now needs a home.

The RSPCA says he has a wonderful temperament, is a gentle giant who loves cudddles but needs an active home where he is not left for long periods and no cats. Odie is vaccinated, micro-chipped and flea-treated. Call 091284 703807.