NOSTALGIA: Whepstead Post Office – from the Spanton Jarman collection

There is no date for this picture of Whepstead Post Office, but some of the characters in the photograph are known: Mrs Sarah Nunn, shopkeeper and sub post mistress seated, with Hannah Bumpstead (servant).

The other figures are possibly next-door neighbour John Death (blacksmith), his wife Susan and daughter Sarah Wittle.

-- This picture is part of a remarkable collection of 4,000 photographs in the care of Bury St Edmunds Past and Present Society which offers a glimpse into the town’s history.

Taken by two families of professional photographers, the Spantons and the Jarmans, the images span a period from the 1860s through to the outbreak of World War Two. The fragile glass plate negatives were donated to the society in 1997 and in recent years many of these have been 'digitised' thanks to a Lottery grant and donations - a further £2,000 is needed to complete the task. The Spanton-Jarman collection is held at the Bury St Edmunds branch of the Suffolk Record Office.